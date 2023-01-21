Another year where the Chiefs are big favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they need to win one more game to reach the big title game. Check here how many times they played a conference championship game.

NFL Playoffs 2023: When was the last time the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship game?

The Chiefs Chiefs were dominant during the 2022 NFL Regular Season and they were expected to do the same during the 2023 Playoffs. The Chiefs' record during the regular season was 14-3-0.

The Chiefs' offensive line is one of the most brutal of the season, during the regular season they were scoring an average of 29.2 PPG.

The last time the Chiefs won a Super Bowl was 2019 when they won 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers.

When was the last time the Chiefs played in the AFC Championship game?

In 2021 they lost the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals 24-27 in overtime, to reach that recent conference championship game they won the Wild Card round against the Steelers and the Divisional Round against the Bills.

In the 21st century, the Chiefs have two losses for the AFC Championship, one against the Bengals and another against the Patriots 31-37 (OT) in 2018.

Patrick Mahomes has played in every AFC Championship game for the Chiefs this century, as of 2018 the Chiefs have a streak appearance of five consecutive times (including 2023's game).