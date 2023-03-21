Things are not in the best place between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the quarterback has let the team know he's not committed for the 2023 NFL season with his latest move.

Lamar Jackson let the Ravens know he's not fully committed with them

The non-exclusive franchise tag was definitely not what Lamar Jackson was looking for this year. According to reports, the quarterback asked the Ravens to give him a long-term deal, but the team rejected his request.

Fortunately, not everything is lost for Jackson. This type of tag allows him to negotiate with other teams and, if they offer him what he wants, then the quarterback could leave in exchange for two first-round picks for the Ravens; a high price for any squad interested in Lamar.

Now, Jackson intends to leave as soon as possible due to this situation. According to ProFootballTalk, his representative has contacted multiple teams to inform them that Lamar does not want to continue with Baltimore. This could mean that he is willing to lower his price in order to join a new team for the 2023 season.

This could be seen as a lack of commitment by the quarterback, but it is also true that he feels belittled by the Ravens. Will Jackson be able to find a good landing spot or will he play one more season with Baltimore?