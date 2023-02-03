Tom Brady's retirement put the Buccaneers in a tough situation, since they have to battle to replace the GOAT while facing a challenging salary cap situation. Even so, it looks like they could still make an interesting addition.

Everyone knew it was a very strong possibility, but the Bucs were hoping that it wouldn't happen. In the end, their wish didn't come true as Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after a 23-year career.

For three seasons, the Buccaneers had nothing to worry about at quarterback. However, they had to see this coming. While Brady wasn't getting any younger, he also came close to calling it a career just a year ago.

Now that he's retiring for good, Tampa Bay how to figure out how to replace the GOAT amid an awful salary cap situation. The outlook isn't encouraging, but the Bucs could still try their luck with a former first-round pick.

NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield could 'absolutely' replace Tom Brady at Bucs

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Baker Mayfield could be the one who takes over for Brady in Tampa. Selected with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, Mayfield is set to become a free agent this offseason.

"Absolutely," Stroud said on the Dan Patrick Show when asked if Mayfield could replace Brady at the Buccaneers, via Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report. "I think a lot of it depends on who the [offensive] coordinator is, but listen, they were looking last year for quarterbacks when Brady was out for those 40 days and Baker was on that list."

Since they have little wiggle room, the Bucs should consider this option. Mayfield ended up struggling in Cleveland, but he comes from a decent stint with the Rams. Now that he enters the free agency, it's possible he'll take whatever Tampa can offer.