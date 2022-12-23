The NFL may be near another sell after the Denver Broncos did so this year. It’s the Washington Commanders the franchise that seems to be going that way. Find out how much could Dan Snyder sell it for.

There are a lot of teams that have bad seasons every year, but the issues the Washington Commanders have go beyond what occurs on the field. All the accusations against Dan Snyder have led to many to think this could be the time where he is forced to sell it.

Snyder has been one of the most criticized owners in the NFL given all the legal situations he put the team into. Allegations of him being responsible for the toxic environment the employees had to work in. On numerous times it was said that he could be forced to sell the team if that didn’t change for good.

Although it never materialized despite all the rumors. That took a turn in November when Washington released a statement saying they were considering potential transactions. After hiring Bank of America Securities to oversee that process, the discussions picked up about a potential sale of the Commanders.

How much could the Washington Commanders sell for?

It doesn’t happen often that the price of the franchise depends on how the team is doing on the field. If that was the case, the Denver Broncos wouldn’t have costed 4.65 billion when they were sold earlier in the year. That applies to this case too.

A report published by Forbes says the Washington Commanders might receive offers of over 7 billion dollars. It would also include FedEx Field and other properties, per Mike Ozanian. These moves aren’t easy, so they take plenty of time to be finalized. One person that seems ready to make a bid is Jeff Bezos in what would be a gigantic move for the league.