NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes bold statement after loss to Quinn Ewers, Texas

Cade Klubnik’s return to his hometown of Austin ended on a sour note as the Clemson Tigers fell to the Texas Longhorns, driven by a strong performance from Quinn Ewers. In a clash of Texas-born quarterbacks, the Longhorns outlasted the ACC champions, advancing to face Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Clemson’s 2024 NCAA season came to a conclusion at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Forty Acres donned the burnt orange for their final home game, while Ewers and the Longhorns delivered the fireworks. At the end of the night, the Longhorns had too many weapons for the Tigers to overcome.

Klubnik hadn’t lost a game in the State of Texas as a starter since before high school. With a perfect 30-0 record as Westlake High School’s quarterback, he seemed untouchable—but no one is a prophet in their own land. Returning to Austin at the helm of a Clemson squad chasing an upset win, Klubnik ultimately fell short to Ewers.

Regardless, the Tigers’ season exceeded expectations, and the players can hold their heads high with pride. Klubnik knows that, and he issued a firm statement as he walked off the field located just minutes away from where he grew up.

Clemson Tigers quarterback CADE KLUBNIK (2) seen during warm ups before the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Clemson Tigers game at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on October 12, 2024.

“I hate losing. I hate losing, and I hate losing in the playoffs. But nobody picked us to be here in the beginning,” Klubnik stated, via On3. “Nobody believed in us. Nobody really wanted us here. But we believed in each other, and this group of guys that has fought together.”

During the 38-24 defeat, Klubnik had to play hero ball early since the Longhorns jumped to a comfortable lead quick. The Tigers’ quarterback threw for 336 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He attempted 43 passes, his second-highest mark of the season.

Old friend of Klubnik calls game

It was an emotional night for Klubnik as he reconnected with many old friends. Texas safety Michael Taaffe, a former teammate at Westlake, shared the field with Klubnik once again in Austin, but this time, they were on opposite sides.

Though improbable, the Tigers aimed for a late two-score comeback. However, it was Taaffe who sealed the game with a decisive tackle on a fourth-down pass. The story of the hometown players had one final chapter reserved for Taaffe, who continues to deliver stellar performances in Texas’ secondary.

Klubnik’s future

As Clemson’s college football season came to an abrupt end, Klubnik reflected on every moment he shared with his teammates. However, the star quarterback made no official announcement regarding his future plans: whether he will remain in school or declare for the NFL Draft.

“I’m just trying to deal with the emotions of tonight,” Cade Klubnik said. “I got to play my last football game with a lot of these guys. So, I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m just thinking about the relationships I’ve built over the last three years and that’s really what I’m thinking about right now.”

Ewers finally got the best out of Klubnik and avenged the 2021 State Championship loss. With an outstanding victory, Texas moved on to the CFP quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils on January 1st.