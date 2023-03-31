Lamar Jackson's year didn't start in the best way possible. His mind is not really in the best place right now, so according to rumors he might not play the 2023 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens are not sure if they will have Lamar Jackson for the upcoming campaign. According to rumors, the quarterback might not play the 2023 NFL season, which would be a huge problem for the AFC North squad.

It has been a rough start of the year for Lamar Jackson. After a 2022 season full of injuries, the quarterback was unable to lead his team in the Playoffs and had to watch them being eliminated by the Bengals in the Wild Card round from the bench.

His first option for the 2023 campaign is to change team an leave the Ravens. However, there's a chance that Jackson might not even step on a field this year.

Report: Lamar Jackson might decide not to play the 2023 NFL season

The Ravens may have a season very different from last year's. They are having lots of problems regarding Lamar Jackson's situation as the quarterback is not comfortable at all with the team's latest moves.

Jackson is having a hard time finding a team willing to trade two first-round picks for him. If he doesn't land anywhere else, the quarterback would have to stay with the Ravens in 2023, but there's a catch.

According to ESPN and NFL Media (Tom Pelissero), Lamar Jackson is seriously considering not playing the 2023 NFL season if he stays with Baltimore. He wouldn't be paid by the team, but it seems like that doesn't matter anymore for the quarterback.