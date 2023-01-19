The future of Tom Brady in the NFL is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the offseason. Here, let’s take a look at potential quarterbacks for the Bucs if the GOAT walks away.

When Tom Brady announced his decision to come back for the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers breathed a sigh of relief. Only a year later, Tampa Bay is once again biting its nails as the 7x Super Bowl champ has to make a decision about his future.

Brady is entering free agency in 2023 and all options seem to be on the table for him. At 45 (Brady turns 46 in August), he can simply opt to call it a career, unless he wants to chase the ring one more time to walk away with style.

The latter seems to be a realistic option, since many teams apart from Tampa would be interested in him. Either way, in the event Brady leaves the Bucs, these quarterbacks could be taking over for him in 2023.

Kyle Trask

Though on paper this would be a major downgrade, the Buccaneers may consider promoting from within given that their salary cap situation next year is not pretty at all. Since Blaine Gabbert is not getting any younger, the Bucs may try their luck with Kyle Trask.

Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Florida product has yet to make a name for himself in the NFL – he made his first appearance in 2022, completing 3 passes for 29 yards in the season finale loss to the Falcons. That said, Trask knows the offense and may have learned a thing or two about Brady all these years.

Jacoby Brissett

Another realistic target for the Buccaneers if Brady leaves, Jacoby Brissett could be a better option if they want experience. The 30-year-old quarterback is out of contract in 2023 and his salary wouldn’t be an obstacle.

After a rather disappointing stint with the Dolphins in 2021, Brissett did fine for the Cleveland Browns during Deshaun Watson’s suspension. At least while they figure out how to fix their salary cap for the future, Brissett could help them get through the year.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Though Brady’s departure would leave the Bucs in a tough spot, they could still find a solution in Jimmy Garoppolo. His departure from San Francisco may have been delayed by a shoulder surgery last year, but now he looks ready to move away.

Jimmy G will probably be one of the biggest names on the QB free agency in 2023, but unlike other options, the Bucs could actually work out a deal with him that fits in their salary cap. Garoppolo has plenty of experience, as well as deep playoff runs under his belt.