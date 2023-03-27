Sean Payton was hired to get the most out of Russell Wilson in Denver, but the coach suggested the former Seahawks star won't have the Broncos' starting job entirely safe.

For the first time in a while, the Broncos were hopeful about their quarterback when the team traded for Russell Wilson last year. However, it's safe to say his first season in the Mile High City left a lot to be desired.

Denver hopes to turn this situation around and that's why they hired Sean Payton. Apart from leading the New Orleans Saints to their first ever Super Bowl triumph, he proved to get the most out of his quarterbacks.

After all, the Broncos have already given Wilson a long-term contract, so they need to make the financial effort worth it. While Payton knows this will be an important task, he also believes Jarrett Stidham has the potential to become a starter.

Sean Payton believes Broncos' backup QB Jarrett Stidham can become an NFL starter

“I think he’s young, but I think he’s someone that we had a good grade on coming out,” Payton said, via ProFootballTalk. “We like the player. I think he played well in the two starts he had this year. If you study closely the San Francisco game, he’s smart at the line of scrimmage.

“There were a handful of No. 2s that I had worked with or we felt comfortable with, but in this case I think it’s a No. 2 that his arrow is moving in a direction where we think he can become an NFL starter. So the evaluation was pretty crystal clear for all of us. I think he’s going to be someone who’s great in the room. He’s smart. So quietly that was an important signing for us.”

The Broncos originally signed Stidham to backup Wilson, but his contract runs through 2024 as well. Stidham has already benched Derek Carr in Las Vegas late last year, so he knows what it's like to win the starting job.