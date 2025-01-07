When things really start clicking for an NFL team, it’s often a well-oiled machine, with each part working in sync for the greater good. The Detroit Lions are a prime example of this, as after many years, Dan Campbell‘s team is back in the spotlight. Jared Goff acknowledges the significant impact of the head coach since his arrival to the franchise.

In recent comments to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the former Rams player expressed pride in his progress and emphasized the coach’s influence on both his performance and his mental outlook, something that has only grown stronger as the weeks have passed.

“He’s been incredible … He’s been incredible. He’s breathed life into me from the moment I got here,” Goff said. “It’s been a lot of fun to win with him and to have a guy like that believe not only in me but believe in the whole team. At every point in this journey in the last four years, he’s believed in us. It’s been fun to play for him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After their dominant 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions were crowned the best in the NFC, earning the right to a Bye Week and more rest days than the other playoff teams.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with head coach Dan Campbell after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 to win their first game of the season at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Goff weighs in on the potential departure of Ben Johnson

The outstanding performance of the Lions’ offense this season is led by their coordinator, Ben Johnson. His remarkable talent has earned him consideration as a candidate for head coach positions with several teams that have openings in that role.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Jared Goff shared his thoughts on the possibility of Johnson continuing his journey with another NFL franchise starting next season.

Advertisement

“He’s had interviews before, hasn’t he? So I don’t know, we’ll see,” Goff explained. “Obviously, I love Ben, he’s the best and I wish him the best in whatever he ends up doing. But he knows that I’d like to have him for at least one more.”

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The future of Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is one of the most sought-after names by several franchises for the head coach position, and according to reports, the Lions have given him the opportunity to interview with these teams.

“The Lions have given OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn a window from Thursday afternoon through Saturday to do head coaching interviews, per sources. All those, by rule, have to be virtual. (As we’ve said, Johnson will be selective, and may only interview with Chicago and NE.),” as reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.