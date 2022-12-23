There has been changes regarding the broadcasting rights of the league, and this one was the last piece that had to be solved. In the end it was Google the firm that won the bid. Find out how much they will pay every year for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights.

The last CBA agreement had the new television contracts as a major part of the negotiations. An increase of any kind in the distribution percentages between the NFL and the NFLPA was going to mean a lot of money for either side because deals for the TV rights were set to happen soon after. Although the NFL Sunday Ticket that will be handed to Google was the last piece of the multimillionaire puzzle.

The television agreements were the ones who came first. Those new contracts signed with Amazon, FOX, CBS, ESPN/ABC, and NBC run from 2023 to 2033 are worth a gigantic amount of money. Reportedly, those agreements will leave the league a total of over 10 billion per season.

But there was one service left to be distributed. After a lot of speculation of which company would get the NFL Sunday Ticket, it was Google the one that won the bid. Check out how much the technology juggernaut will pay per year.

How much will Google pay for the NFL Sunday Ticket?

There were a lot of talks of which offer was going to win. The potential deal with Apple was something the NFL saw as a perfect opportunity to partner with a global firm, although the association with Google will also have a ton of repercussion.

NFL Sunday Ticket was the service left to be sold. It has been on DirecTV since 1994, with the last contract being worth 1.5 billion per year. But 2022 will be its last year there, so now there will be a streaming service ready to take that.

Google will pay two billion per year for the rights to stream those games starting next season. It was a contract with the NFL of 14 billion dollars that will run through 2033, according to CNBC. The platforms will be YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels with a price of subscription that wasn’t determined.