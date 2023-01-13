The last part of the 2022 NFL season is here. The Super Wild Card round begins and in this article you can find a poll to choose your favorite team to win each one of the six games.

49ers, Seahawks, Jaguars, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, Giants, Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers and Cowboys will play in the Super Wild Card round that will give them a place in the next phase, where the Chiefs and Eagles are waiting.

It will definitely be a very attractive weekend as there are very strong squads, but only six can go through this round. Which teams you think will win and keep their dream of getting a title this year alive?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Place: Levi's Stadium

Date: Saturday 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): 49ers -500 / Seahawks +375

The 49ers are seen as the favorites to win this game, but the Seahawks had a surprisingly good season in their first one without Russell Wilson. Brock Purdy will have his first postseason start and will definitely try to prove everybody he's capable of becoming the 2022 NFL Mr. Relevant.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Place: EverBank Field

Date: Saturday 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): Jaguars +120 / Chargers -145

This game is one of the toughest for the oddsmakers. The Jaguars have a great coaching staff that has Super Bowl experience, but the Chargers are a very solid team that shined throughout the entire season. It will definitely become a Trevor Lawrence vs. Justin Herbert duel.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Place: Highmark Stadium

Date: Sunday 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): Bills -900 / Dolphins +600

Probably the most uneven matchup in the Super Wild Card round. The Dolphins had a great season, but Tua Tagovailoa's injury decreased their odds for this game. As for the Bills, they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII, so that's basically all the information you need.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Place: U.S. Bank Stadium

Date: Sunday 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): Vikings -165 / Giants +140

This is a close one too. The Vikings had a 13-4 record, but they looked weak in some of those victories. As for the Giants, Saquon Barkley has had a great year and they have a very strong offense, but it is the defense the one that makes the fans doubtful.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Place: Paul Brown Stadium

Date: Sunday 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): Bengals -500 / Ravens +360

In their third game of the 2022 NFL season, the Bengals are once again the favorites to win. Lamar Jackson won't be playing for the Ravens as he has not recovered from his knee injury. The Super Bowl LVI runners-up want to fight for the title for second consecutive year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Place: Raymond James Stadium

Date: Monday 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM (ET)

Odds (Moneyline): Buccaneers +120 / Cowboys -145

In the last game of the Super Wild Card round, the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys. Tom Brady is 7-0 against Dallas, but the NFC East squad is seen as the favorite as they had an amazing year with a better record than its rivals.

*Odds by BetMGM