Ezekiel Elliott's future could be in the NFC East. According to reports, the running back could betray the Dallas Cowboys by signing with one of their biggest rivals, and they are not the New York Giants.

In recent days, the Dallas Cowboys informed Ezekiel Elliott that they were moving on from him for the 2023 NFL season. This decision was not very well taken by the running back and now he could be interested in betraying them by signing with another NFC East squad.

The 2023 free agency market has Ezekiel Elliott as one of its biggest stars. Dallas decided to move on from him and keep Tony Pollard as their main running back for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement with the 2016 4th-overall pick to restructure his contract, so they decided to release him. Now, he could turn his back on them to sign with another NFC East team.

Report: Ezekiel Elliott could stay in the NFC East after being released by the Cowboys

A few days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott is looking for his next team. According to reports, the running back has narrowed down his options to only three teams, and one of those is in the NFC East.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Thursday that the 27-year-old running back is interested in joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys fans could take this as a huge betrayal as the Super Bowl LVII runners-up are their biggest rivals.

Sources reported that the Eagles are one of the three options Zeke has. He's also interested in playing for the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals, but it seems like the best offer will get the former 4th-overall pick.

In case Aaron Rodgers joins the Jets, this would be a major lure for Elliott to land in New York. As for the Bengals, Zeke would meet again with Joe Burrow as they both were at Ohio State in 2015.