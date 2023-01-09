This offseason will be very interesting for the New Orleans Saints to prepare for the 2023 campaign, but according to reports they have taken a decision on who will be their next head coach.

The New Orleans Saints didn't have a great 2022 NFL season. They ended with a 7-10 record and of course there will be changes for the 2023 campaign, but they have apparently selected who will be their head coach for it.

After the 2021 season, Sean Payton decided to leave the Saints and take a break from football. The head coach won a Super Bowl with New Orleans, but needed a time outside the field and asked them to put a pause on his contract.

For the 2022 campaign, the NFC South squad gave Dennis Allen an opportunity for the head coach job. But now, after a dissapointing season, they have taken a decision on who will take control of the team in 2023.

When the Saints gave Dennis Allen the head coach job, everyone was doubtful about his capacity to fill Sean Payton's shoes. Of course it wouldn't be easy, but he didn't have the worst season despite the 7-10 record.

The Saints didn't even make it to the Wild Card round with Allen, but it seems like his job is secured for the next year, or at least that's what the team said to him.

"That's the indication I've been given," Allen said to Saints News on if he'll be the Saints head coach for the 2023 campaign. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further."

According to reports, the Saints will try to get a first-round pick for Sean Payton as he still has contract with them. There are a few teams that are willing to trade for a head coach, but he's definitely drawing interest from clubs that desperately need a true leader for the next season.