The Green Bay Packers didn't give Aaron Rodgers any help with their first-day Draft picks. But will they go after Deebo Samuel? The veteran QB weighs in.

The Green Bay Packers front office can't seem to learn from their mistakes. Once again, they didn't use any of their first-round picks on an offensive player, taking a LB and a DT instead of addressing their desperate need for a wide receiver.

The Packers raved about how they wanted to add more speed and size now that Davante Adams was gone and how they were scouting guys in the first round. Yet, they didn't make any moves.

Moreover, veteran wideouts A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were also traded mid-Draft, while the Packers stood put. Per Aaron Rodgers, it's all because other teams don't want to trade with them.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Says No One Wants To Trade With Packers

“I think we’ve been in the mix with some of these guys. That’s what it seems like,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Now, there’s not a lot of teams that probably want to trade receivers to Green Bay."

"I think we’re probably at the back of the line for a lot of these teams as far as our picks are usually late and nobody wants to trade in the (conference), a guy like Deebo (Samuel) probably," Rodgers added.

Packers Won't Want To Pay For A Big-Time WR

On that same note, Rodgers claimed that it's unlikely that the Packers will get Deebo Samuel. On one hand, the Niners won't want to trade him to a direct rival. On the other, the Packers won't want to pay him:

"I think if you’re not going to pay Davante — obviously we traded him; he wanted to move on — but going out and paying another guy I don’t know if that makes a ton of sense," Rodgers continued.

"Now there are some veteran guys out there that I think could be possibilities, and also we have two picks in the second round tomorrow, and I’m sure there are some guys on the board that they probably like," Rodgers added. "Yeah, I feel like we’ve been in the mix, but does San Fran want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? Probably not.”

At the end of the day, the Packers boast a receiving corps of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. But if someone can do a lot with little, that's definitely number 12.