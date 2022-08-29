The Green Bay Packers quarterback was in the eye of the storm last year when the media found out he wasn't vaccinated against Covid-19, a few months after he said to be 'immunized.' Recently, Aaron Rodgers admitted knowing that those words could be confusing.

2021 was a rollercoaster year for Aaron Rodgers. For months, it looked like he was not coming back to Green Bay. But even after leaving that saga behind, the Packers quarterback was again making headlines for reasons that had nothing to do with his work on the field.

The Covid-19 protocols were a big part of the 2021 NFL season, which is why Rodgers' vaccination status drew a lot of attention. When asked about it, the veteran signal-caller said he was 'immunized.' People assumed he took the jab and Rodgers kept on playing as normal.

Things took a huge twist when it came to light that he was unvaccinated after testing positive for Covid-19 in November 2021, isolating and missing a game against Kansas City. It turned out that by 'immunized' Rodgers was not referring to getting the vaccine, but a homeopathic treatment instead. In an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Saturday, Rodgers admitted to misleading the press.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers admits to misleading the press about vaccination status

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it," Rodgers told Rogan, via Chris Bengel of CBS Sports. "And I had come to the conclusion I'm gonna say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process.

"But, (I) thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated.

"I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it's the NFL and there's leaks everywhere, it was possible I'd have to answer the questions. And that's when the s*** storm hit, because now I'm a liar, I'm endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And then, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began."

Rodgers explained last year his reasons not to get he jab, as well as his choice of words when asked about his vaccination status. That he purposefully misled the media, that's new. However, it's all water under the bridge now.