NFL News: Joe Burrow sends strong warning to Bengals teammates ahead of key game vs Raiders

Joe Burrow turned his focus to Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and warned his Cincinnati Bengals teammates about possible scenarios in the 2024 NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are at a crucial point in their season, needing wins to avoid jeopardizing their future in the current 2024 NFL. Last weekend’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game winning streak, and quarterback Joe Burrow has been making strong statements to get a quick response for the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Burrow knows that his role is central to the Bengals and that his words have an impact on his teammates and the organization. His voice betrays an attitude that wants to get the team back into a good rhythm and avoid falling into danger, given that they are third in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

“Sunday is a must-win game for us. We’re 3-5. You go to 3-6, then you got to basically win out to get in. Urgency’s very high every week from here on out,” warned Burrow in press conference about Sunday’s crucial game against the Raiders in NFL Week 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals’ losing streak at home

A loss to Las Vegas would set off alarm bells for the Bengals, who have yet to win at home in this 2024 NFL season and are 0-4 at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati’s last home win came on 7 January when they beat the Cleveland Browns 31-14. Nearly 11 months later, Burrow’s side are looking to get back on track.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow about the Bengals trade market

The Bengals quarterback is clear about a lot of things as he enters his fifth season with the franchise. Burrow was asked about the trade market, in which the Bengals are staying on the sidelines for the time being despite differing interests. “That’s not my job,” he answered to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Far from causing controversy, the 27-year-old quarterback has left the matter to the organization to see if it will do what is necessary to strengthen the team before Tuesday’s deadline.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Zack Taylor sends clear message to Bengals, Joe Burrow following Week 8 loss to Eagles

Joe Burrow’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

This season, Burrow has completed 185 of 263 passes for 1993 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, including one against the Philadelphia Eagles last game. The Bengals quarterback will have the opportunity to lead the team to their first home win of the season.