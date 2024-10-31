During his return to the NFL against the Cardinals, Tua Tagovailoa mishandled a snap, prompting critics to question the Miami Dolphins quarterback's awareness on the field.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in three years. Many specialists advised him to consider retirement, but the quarterback was determined to continue playing football.

After missing several games, Tagovailoa returned in Week 8 to face the Arizona Cardinals. Naturally, all eyes were on him, as fans wanted to see how he performed after recovering from his serious injury.

Tua Tagovailoa responds to analysts criticizing his mishandled snap

Amid speculation about his future, Tua Tagovailoa chose to continue his NFL career. The former Alabama standout sustained his third official concussion in the league, which is a challenging situation for any player.

When the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve, they recommended he see multiple specialists. Although some advised against his return, Tagovailoa ultimately decided to come back.

Tagovailoa made his comeback in Week 8 against the Cardinals. Despite a loss, he had a solid game, completing 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.

However, one particular play raised concerns. Tagovailoa mishandled a snap in the third quarter, resulting in a safety and prompting critics to question his field awareness. The quarterback has now responded to these judgments.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“It’s as simple as catching the ball in the gun,” Tagvailoa said on Thursday. “I would say I’m a pretty good shortstop guy; I have pretty good vision; I have pretty good hands. I’d like to see a lot of other people go in the back there and try to catch that ball, too. You’ve seen it — it wasn’t [Aaron Brewer’s] best and Brew knows he can get it better, but it wasn’t my best as well. But I’m just saying to give perspective, it’s not as easy as what it looked like sitting down on your couch eating chips.“

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

With Tua Tagovailoa back, it seems like the Miami Dolphins have a chance to advance to the playoffs. Nevertheless, their next match is not easy at all, as they have to visit Buffalo to face the Bills.

Week 9 @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12 vs. New England Patriots

