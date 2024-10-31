Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs still have important problem to solve around Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid recently addressed one of the biggest issues the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to fix to help Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

Riding on a perfect 7-0 record through eight weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team still undefeated in the 2024 NFL season. Even so, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes know they can always raise the bar.

While many things are working despite countless injuries, the head coach knows there are things to fix. One of the Chiefs‘ biggest issues this year has been at left tackle, with both Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris struggling at the position.

The latter left much to be desired last time out, committing penalties and allowing multiple pressures in the Chiefs’ Week 8 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking to the press after the game, Reid addressed this situation.

Listen, we had too many penalties there, so we have to work on that [and] cut that back,” said Reid, who also defended the young players. “We’re young and growing, so we have to just keep bearing down there.”

Chiefs still struggling with young left tackles

Finding reliable protection for Mahomes’ blindside has been challenging for the Chiefs so far, with Reid benching Suamataia for Morris early in the season. But flash-forward to Week 9, and the battle for the starting job looks far from settled.

Suamataia entered the 2024 NFL season as the starting left tackle after being selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but a poor performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 cost him the job.

Morris isn’t that experienced either, but he’s been in Kansas City since 2023 after being selected 92nd overall in that year’s draft. The 24-year-old is also on the learning curve though, and Reid is well aware of that.

Reid understands Chiefs’ struggles at LT

Listen, we’ve got young guys playing left tackle,” Reid said earlier in October. “That’s not a secret. It’s important that we just continue to progress there and get better. We know there are going to be some hiccups. We’ve just got to keep getting better and better as we go. That’s the important thing, and guys are working hard. That’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

The left tackle situation will be on the national spotlight when the Chiefs welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Arrowhead on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 9. Will Reid and Mahomes see an improvement?

Martín O’donnell

