NBA News: Cavaliers fans react as Lakers' Bronny James scores his first two points in the league

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second consecutive loss, but the game was highlighted by Bronny James scoring his first NBA points in front of Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

JJ Redick wasn’t in the best of moods after the Los Angeles Lakers‘ defeat to the Suns earlier in the season. The feeling was similar following their recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Lakers fell short by 24 points. However, there was a silver lining as Bronny James scored his first two points in the league—a memorable moment for the young player.

With the G League season beginning on November 9, Bronny is already proving to Redick that he has much to offer in the NBA. In the closing minutes of the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers, Bronny took to the floor and scored with a smooth shot near the baseline.

In most situations, Cavaliers fans wouldn’t cheer for points scored by an opponent. But when Bronny entered the game, the crowd erupted, and the excitement only grew when he made his first basket in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This heartwarming reception was a significant boost for Bronny, who holds a special place in Cleveland fans’ hearts, as they remember his father, LeBron James, making his own debut with the Cavaliers. A photo of young Bronny in a Cavs jersey at the entrance of the arena added to the nostalgia.

Advertisement

Bronny’s stats against the Cavaliers

In just five minutes, Bronny attempted two field goals, scoring his first two points, along with two assists and a steal with the Lakers. His performance showed improvement from his debut against the Timberwolves, where he didn’t score but managed two shot attempts, one rebound, and no assists.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: LeBron and Bronny James share an emotional moment during Lakers' loss to Cavaliers

Bronny’s tribute at the Cavaliers’ arena

Bronny was deeply moved by the warm welcome he received in Cleveland. As a gesture of appreciation, the team displayed a photo and message at the arena entrance, recognizing the support from Bronny’s hometown.

Advertisement

The next opportunity for Bronny to play with the Lakers will be this Friday when the team heads to Toronto to face the Raptors. The Raptors, fresh off a tough match against the Nuggets, are working to find their rhythm after a challenging start.

Bronny James when he was little. Via @BronnyJamesJr.

Advertisement