The Packers suffered a shocking defeat to the Commanders in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers felt Green Bay made too many mental mistakes during the game, except for two teammates.

Things are simply not going according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this year. On Sunday, Green Bay suffered its third consecutive defeat in the 2022 NFL season to have a losing record after seven weeks.

Matt LaFleur's team, which is second in the NFC North at 3-4, was shockingly defeated by the Washington Commanders, who are bottom of the NFC East, also at 3-4. The Packers' biggest problem continues to be in offense, where the team is struggling to produce.

Last week, Rodgers said the team needed to "simplify things." Therefore, he didn't like what he saw at the FedExField. After the defeat, the veteran quarterback said the Packers made too many mental mistakes — except for Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones.

Aaron Rodgers addresses Packers' problems in loss to Commanders

"I think outside of those two guys [Lazard and Jones], there's too many mental mistakes," Rodgers said of Lazard and Jones, via ESPN. "I talked about simplification last week. I don't really know where to go when it comes to that. There has to be something inside that has the accountability for performance where we're just having way too many detail mistakes. It's just not winning football."

Lazard, who had seven catches for 55 yards before going out with a shoulder injury, and Jones, who had 76 yards and two touchdowns, were the few who produced during the Commanders loss. Still, Rodgers was also self-critical.

"I think I might need to do that a little bit more," Rodgers said about making more plays outside the pocket. "I kind of had a mindset to maybe look to do that a little bit more. Didn't do it enough today."

Matt LaFleur doesn't blame Aaron Rodgers for Packers struggles

"I think it takes everybody. It takes everybody around him," LaFleur said. "You've got to have the protection in front of you to be able to hold up. You've got to have the guys making plays, too. I feel like we had a ton of drops. We had a lot of penalties that put us back behind the sticks."

The Packers are in a tough spot early in the season, and the timing for their Week 8 game is far from great. On Sunday night, Rodgers and company take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Will they pull off a shock to get back to winning ways?