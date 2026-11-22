The New York Giants face a major test against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, with both teams fighting to strengthen their position in the NFL playoff picture. With the NFC East race still wide open, the outcome at MetLife Stadium could have significant implications for John Harbaugh's team.

The New York Giants enter Week 11 facing one of their toughest challenges of the 2026 NFL season, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. John Harbaugh‘s team remains at the top of the NFC East.

The pressure is increasing as the regular season moves toward its decisive stretch. Jacksonville, meanwhile, arrives as the AFC South leader with a 7-2 record, making this an important cross-conference matchup for both teams.

NY wants to protect its position in the NFC East and regain momentum after its latest setback, while Jacksonville aims to extend its winning streak and strengthen its grip on the AFC South. Every result could influence the playoff picture.

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What happens if the Giants beat the Jaguars today?

If the New York Giants beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will improve to 6-3-1 and remain in first place in the NFC East, strengthening their position at the top of the division regardless of the results involving the Cowboys and Commanders.

Deonte Banks #2 of the New York Giants (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The victory would also give Harbaugh’s team a 6-3-1 record and a .650 winning percentage. Since Jacksonville belongs to the AFC South, the result would not change New York’s divisional record, which currently stands at 2-1-1.

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The Giants will already know the Cowboys’ result when they take the field. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 22. If the Cowboys win, they will improve to 5-6; if they lose, they will fall to 4-7.

Neither outcome would put them ahead of New York if the Giants also win. Washington will have a chance to improve its record on Monday, November 23, when the Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What happens if the Giants lose to the Jaguars today?

If the Giants lose to the Jaguars, they will drop to 5-4-1, but they will remain in first place in the NFC East heading into the rest of Week 11. The defeat would put an end to their opportunity to improve their lead.

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A loss would give New York a .550 winning percentage, compared with its current .611. Its divisional record would remain 2-1-1 because Jacksonville is an AFC opponent, meaning the result would not affect its record against NFC East rivals.

Dallas could improve to 5-6 with a victory over Tennessee earlier on Sunday, but that would leave the Cowboys with a .455 winning percentage. Even in that scenario, the Giants would maintain a comfortable advantage in the division.

The Commanders could also make up some ground on Monday. A victory against Cincinnati would improve Washington to 4-5-1, while a loss would leave it at 3-6-1. Neither result would be enough to overtake New York.

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However, another defeat would make the Giants’ position less comfortable with several games remaining in the regular season. They would need to respond quickly to prevent Dallas and Washington from getting closer in the division race.

What happens if the Giants and Jaguars tie today?

If the Giants and Jaguars go to overtime and finish in a tie, New York will move to 5-3-2 and remain in first place in the NFC East. The result would give the Giants half a win and half a loss in the standings, improving their winning percentage to .600.

Unlike a defeat, a tie would allow New York to maintain a winning percentage closer to its current .611 mark. It would also keep the Giants ahead of Dallas, even if the Cowboys defeat Tennessee earlier on Sunday and improve to 5-6 (.455).

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As with a win or a loss, the tie against Jacksonville would not change the Giants’ divisional record of 2-1-1. The Jaguars are an AFC opponent, so the result would only affect New York’s overall record and winning percentage.

Key takeaways