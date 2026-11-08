Chiefs, Rams receive update on trade target Brian Thomas Jr. from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars might take calls after all as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams seek the services of Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may finally soften their trade stance on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before Tuesday’s deadline. The team previously rejected multiple inquiries for the former first-round pick across recent weeks, but this is a new light for Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, who covet the third-year wideout.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Jaguars appear ready to listen to incoming trade calls before Tuesday afternoon. Schefter noted that Thomas logged only 19 offensive snaps during Thursday’s victory without drawing a catch.

Consequently, aggressive contenders like the Chiefs and the Rams are closely monitoring Jacksonville’s evolving position. Both could use a new wideout but Thomas presents an intriguing case, if truth is to be spoken.

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Trading for Thomas is trading for upside more than for present form

Acquiring Thomas represents a calculated bet on physical traits rather than current statistical production. The 24-year-old wideout has caught only 10 passes for 117 yards across eight appearances this season.

The Jaguars will be listening to trade offers on Brian Thomas Jr before the trade deadline.



Per: @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/alguBFGRo5 — Savage (@Savageboston) November 8, 2026

However, Thomas demonstrated elite game-breaking ability during his historic 1,282-yard rookie campaign in 2024. Interested front offices believe a dynamic offensive coordinator can easily revive his explosive separation skills.

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Why would Thomas intrigue both the Chiefs and Rams?

Kansas City desperately seeks perimeter speed and vertical separation to elevate Patrick Mahomes’ downfield passing attack. Thomas’ 6-foot-3 frame and 4.33 speed would immediately stretch defenses and open underneath lanes.

Similarly, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay consistently maximizes fluid boundary receivers with deep route-running capability. Thomas offers the Rams an explosive downfield playmaker on an affordable rookie contract through 2027. Also, they’re somewhat thin at wideout due to Davante Adams’ injury.

Key takeaways

The Jacksonville Jaguars may soften their trade stance on Brian Thomas Jr.

on Brian Thomas Jr. Brian Thomas Jr. has caught only 10 passes for 117 yards this season.

this season. Brian Thomas Jr. remains under an affordable rookie contract through 2027.