Thanksgiving has become one of the NFL's most iconic traditions, with generations of fans tuning in for holiday football. But the league's long history holds a curious distinction when it comes to its franchises and Turkey Day appearances.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving tradition has been around for more than 90 years, but not every franchise has had the chance to be part of it. Since the Detroit Lions hosted the Bears in 1934, holiday football has become a staple of the calendar.

The Dallas Cowboys joined the tradition in 1966, and the two teams have remained the most recognizable faces of Thanksgiving football. Over the years, the league has given more franchises the opportunity to play.

With 32 franchises in the NFL, Thanksgiving football has become a tradition for nearly every team. Yet one franchise has never appeared on the holiday’s schedule, leaving it as the only team still waiting to make its debut.

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Which NFL team has never played on Thanksgiving?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team that has never played a Thanksgiving Day game. Despite joining the league in 1995, the franchise has yet to appear on the NFL’s traditional holiday schedule.

A rain-soaked helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars (Source: Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have been part of the league since 1995, but they have never been selected for one of the NFL’s Thanksgiving matchups. The distinction remains true in 2026, making them the only active franchise without an appearance.

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Thanksgiving games have traditionally featured the Lions and Cowboys, with the NFL adding other teams to the holiday schedule over the years. Even newer franchises such as the Panthers, Ravens and Texans have played on Thanksgiving.

The Jaguars’ absence is not the result of a rule preventing them from playing on the holiday. The NFL determines the Thanksgiving matchups as part of its regular-season schedule, and Jacksonville simply has not received a spot.

The franchise has also had relatively limited national exposure compared with some of the league’s more established teams, although the NFL has not publicly identified that as the official reason for the ongoing streak.

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