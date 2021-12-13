Arizona Cardinals play against Los Angeles Rams for a game in the Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home defense and offense game is top notch. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray back after a couple of weeks absent with an ankle injury that sidelined him. This game against will be the second against the Rams of the season, and the team's only game in December against a division rival.

The Los Angeles Rams are eager to conquer a pair of victories to reach the playoffs, but they know that a loss to the Cardinals could be beneficial for NFC West Division spot 3, the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

The Arizona Cardinals returned after a Bye Week 12 with a win against the Chicago Bears on the road 33-22. That victory is part of the second winning streak of the 2021 NFL season for the Cardinals. Earlier in the season, specifically in Week 4, the Cardinals played the Rams on the road and won the game 37-20. During that game Kyler Murray showed a high level with 268 passing yards for 24/32 passes completed, 2 touchdowns without interceptions. After that victory, the Cardinals won against the 49ers twice and one game against the Seahawks. The team is undefeated against division rivals with 4-0-0.

The Los Angeles Rams finally came off a slump with a 37-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but prior to that loss, they had lost three consecutive weeks to the Tennessee Titans 16-28, the San Francisco 49ers 10-31 and the Green Bay Packers 28- 36. That loss to the 49ers was the second against a rival from the same division and the NFC West record for the Rams is negative at 1-2-0. The Rams' offensive line is scoring an average of 28 points per game as the fifth best of the season, and the defense allows 22.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are ESPN, ESPN App, NFL League Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -128 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense game as the third best ranked in the league. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +2.5 and +118 moneyline. The totals is offered at 51.5. The best pick for this NFL game is: Arizona Cardinals -128.



FanDuel Arizona Cardinals -2.5 / -128 Totals 51.5 Los Angeles Rams +2.5 / +118

* Odds via FanDuel