Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Super Bowl LVI in the US

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will go toe-to-toe at SoFi Stadium in California in the 2022 Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 6:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021-22 NFL Playoffs Final game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 15th overall meeting. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in eight games so far, while the Los Angeles Rams have celebrated a victory six times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on October 27, 2019, and it ended in a 24-10 win for the Rams at home in California in the 2019/20 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the 2021-22 NFL champion.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, California

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Storylines

Cincinnati Bengals have had to beat Las Vegas Raider 26-19, Tennessee Titans, 19-16, and Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 during the Playoffs to get to the 2022 Super Bowl. The Ohio-based side are yet to win a Super Bowl in their history so far, failing in two previous attempts.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams have set up a meeting with the Bengals after overcoming Arizona Cardinals 34-11, Tampa Bay 30-27, and San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in this season’s NFL Playoffs. Unlike their opponents, the LA outfit can boast of winning one Super Bowl trophy from a total of four tries.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 22, 1972, when the game ended in a 15-12 win for the L.A. Rams. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will be crowned the new Super Bowl 2022 winner.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams in the U.S.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, to be played on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be broadcast in the United States on NBC and Telemundo.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

The Rams are 1.50 favorites over the Bengals, who are at 2.65. The Bengals had to work hard to get to the Super Bowl, but the Rams had a far more dominant season. Despite the fact that both teams have excellent offensive capabilities, the Rams defense may be the one to beat.

The Rams have a 4.10 chance to cover a -13.5 spread, while the Bengals have a 1.25 chance to cover a +13.5 spread. The Rams pay 3.95 to cover a 13-point spread, while the Bengals pay 1.26 to cover the same spread.

BetMGM Handicap Rams -3 Total o/u 23.5

* Odds via BetMGM