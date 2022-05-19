The Los Angeles Rams fans, team and management were excited about the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner. However, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection put the brakes on the euphoria and revealed what he needs to deliver the same level he showed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bobby Wagner notes what it takes for him to triumph with the Los Angeles Rams as he did with Seattle

All signings and additions for a new NFL season can have two outcomes: either an expense or an investment. The latter is achieved when the newcomer starts to produce favorable results. Bobby Wagner is one of the most important signings for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2022 season, however, he may not share his team's rush for results.

After ten seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the 31-year-old linebacker was released. His time with the Hawks began after being selected by Utah State in the second round of the 2012 draft. The first 4.3 million, four-year contract he signed turned into a profitable investment.

Seattle Seahawks reached Super Bowl XLVIII in which they faced the New England Patriots of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Bobby Wagner contributed greatly to his team's victory with decisive tackles and a pass interception. The Hawks thus won the only Super Bowl in their history so far.

Bobby Wagner opens up about his expectations with Los Angeles Rams

Wagner comes to the Los Angeles Rams with an absolute star billing. In addition to winning Super Bowl XLVIII, he has eight appearances in the Pro Bowl, was 2 times leader of tackles in the NFL and was considered in the 2010 NFL team of the decade. He joined the team on a five-year, $65 million contract.

Given this, it is natural that there is expectation on the part of Rams fans to see the best version of Bobby Wagner as soon as possible, however, the player asked for calm, because before he can replicate the success he achieved with Seattle Seahawks, he needs something specific.

"I understand that at the Rams they have a way of working and to lead here you have to learn how they do things before you get on the field... I'm pretty hands-on, but I have to learn how everything works. Once I build that confidence in practice, on the field it will be easier. Then I'll use some of my experience to pass it on to the guys.", stated Wagner according to ESPN.

Despite the adjustment time Bobby Wagner is asking for, it is a fact that his signing by the reigning NFL champions is an encouraging prospect. Regarding the role he will have with the Rams, specifically with young Ernest Jones, Wagner said the following: "It's funny because now I'm the big brother. I try to share with him the music I listen to and he plays me what he hears. He has all the attributes of a great linebacker, and if I can help him I will."