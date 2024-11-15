NFL News: Jayden Daniels opens up about loss to Eagles and admits critical 4th down mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with the victory over Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. The rookie quarterback had to admit a few things, including a mistake during a critical 4th down play.

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders couldn’t prevent a 26-18 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, marking their second consecutive loss. However, in the post-game press conference, the rookie quarterback acknowledged a few things about the team’s performance following the result.

During the presser, Daniels admitted there are ups and downs, and that he’s still learning. “You gotta learn different things throughout my rookie year,” he said. But he recognized that not everything will be perfect, even though he wishes it were. He stated that after the loss, he and his teammates would rest and try to move past the situation.

Despite the result and the ongoing losing streak, Daniels clarified that he wasn’t frustrated. “I’m not frustrated because I lost. I don’t lose that many times,” he explained. However, he also noted that he and his teammates could play better. “I thought everybody could play better, including myself.”

It’s worth noting that the Washington Commanders now have just four losses on the season. This marks their first losing streak of the year, having lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Daniels emphasized that he hates losing.

Daniels Admits Fault on Critical 4th Down Play

During the game against the Eagles, the Commanders attempted a 4th-and-2 play in the 4th quarter. It seemed plausible that Daniels could gain the few yards needed, but the play was slow to develop. He admitted that it was a personal error, saying his cadence wasn’t strong enough.

“I mean, I gotta be louder with my cadence, so I take fault in that. Tyler probably didn’t hear me, so I need to be louder,” Daniels said. It’s important to note that following that play, the Eagles scored a touchdown, and then another interception set up another Eagles touchdown.

