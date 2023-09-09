Russell Wilson is determined to make a comeback following a challenging start to his career with the Denver Broncos. His opportunity for a fresh start comes with the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, who could be what the quarterback needs.

Wilson joined Denver last season after an impressive 10-year run in Seattle, where he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and secured a Super Bowl victory. Despite his arrival generated substantial excitement, the initial stint with the Broncos was a disaster as they finished 5-12.

Denver decided to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games, turning to Payton in the offseason. Wilson should theoretically benefit from a coach that had a great 16-year tenure in New Orleans designing remarkable offenses.

Russell Wilson on Having Haters

With the hiring of Payton, Wilson is under more pressure to produce at the rate he is expected. Having a play-caller that consistently placed teams with the most prolific offenses in the league center the attention on the quarterback if things don’t go right. His criticism was never as pronounced in Seattle because the team was winning.

There are many doubters this time around, but he made sure to keep track on the comments. “I think you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes. Listen, I’m accustomed to both believers and skeptics. When you’re competing at a high level and aspire to be the best every day, there will always be people questioning your abilities”, Wilson said, as reported by Mike Klis of 9News.

As his new chapter in Denver commences this Sunday at 4:25 PM (ET) with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson added: “I believe I’ve consistently demonstrated what I can achieve throughout my career, and now I have to prove it all over again. That’s simply the nature of the game.”

How Old Is Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson is 34 years old.