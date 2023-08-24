The Denver Broncos really need Russell Wilson to have an amazing 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, their wide receivers room has received a massive hit, and things are not looking good for the quarterback.

At the end of the 2021 season, the Broncos decided to sign a veteran quarterback to lead their offense. The agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks to move Russell Wilson to Colorado in a blockbuster trade that shocked everybody.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s first season in Denver was definitely not what the team expected it to be. The quarterback has been working really hard to change this situation for the upcoming campaign and prove that he’s still an elite player.

Russell Wilson could lose elite wide receiver for the start of the 2023 season

Russell Wilson has always been surrounded by great wide receivers. When he signed with the Broncos, the team welcomed him with two elite players like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, who are set to help him achieve success in Denver.

Unfortunately, the quarterback may lose one of those wideouts for several weeks. During Thursday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Jerry Jeudy had to be carted off field due to an injury.

According to NFL Media, Jeudy took an end-around and then grabbed his right upper leg. Sean Payton, the team’s head coach, informed that the wide receiver suffered a harmstring injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of it.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks, but it is not a season-ending injury. However, he will be questionable for Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.