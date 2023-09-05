After a disappointing 2022 season, the Denver Broncos made a significant move by hiring Sean Payton as their head coach. His primary goal is to reignite the performance of star quarterback Russell Wilson, who had a subpar season throwing a career-low 16 touchdown passes.

While Wilson’s on-field performance is a focus, Payton is also determined to reshape the quarterback’s approach to the game. Specifically, the coach believes that the player was too preoccupied with building his personal brand last year.

Payton, a highly regarded coach with a Super Bowl win under his belt, is embarking on his first season with the Denver Broncos after a successful tenure with the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. This season represents his return to coaching after working a year as a television analyst.

Sean Payton’s Message to Russell Wilson

Denver made a significant financial commitment to Russell Wilson by granting him a substantial contract extension right after the trade was completed. This investment makes it challenging for the team to part ways with Wilson if his struggles persist, so Payton is making sure the quarterback understand he needs to be better.

As reported by Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Payton painted a clear picture for the whole team during a meeting. Wickersham wrote: “Payton is the program, everything flowing out of his fierce ingenuity and ethic. He showed the team a video of a 2022 Ford Bronco driving off a cliff, letting players know last year is over.

Wickersham then proceeded to Payton’s blunt advice to Wilson about his off-field concerns. “He told Wilson that to salvage his career he needed to focus less on Russell Inc. ‘Will you f—ing stop kissing all the babies? You’re not running for public office’.” Following a subpar season were the Broncos finished 5-12, Wilson will be under fire if he doesn’t improve his performance.

When Does Russell Wilson’s Contract Expire?

Russell Wilson’s contract with the Broncos expires after the 2028 season.