In a very shocking move, the Denver Broncos released Brandon McManus earlier this year. Now, Sean Payton has finally found his replacement, selecting the team’s starting kicker for the 2023 NFL season.

A new era is about to start in Colorado. Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos traded a first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the rights of Sean Payton, acquiring an experienced head coach to lead the team this year.

The coach is poised to bring a positive change to the team this year. He has been building a competitive roster to face the upcoming campaign, looking forward to get a spot in the playoffs after a long six-year drought.

Sean Payton chooses the starting kicker of the Broncos for 2023

Brandon McManus played for nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, being a key piece for them in their Super Bowl 50 victory. However, they surprisingly released him earlier this year, so they started to search for his replacement.

During the summer, Denver added Brett Maher, former Dallas Cowboys kicker. However, they released him yesterday after trading with the New Orleans Saints for Wil Lutz in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

Maher quickly found a new team, as the Los Angeles Rams finalized a deal with the 34-year-old today. Now, it’s clear that Lutz will be the starting kicker for the Broncos this year, as Sean Payton knows his abilities from his days as the coach of the Saints.

Will Brandon McManus play the 2023 NFL season?

Yes, Brandon McManus will kick this year still in the AFC, but in the Southern division. Less than 48 hours after being released by the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired the Super Bowl 50 champion in a 1-year, $2 million deal.