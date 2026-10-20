John Harbaugh reminds Cam Skattebo, NY Giants they don’t get to enjoy a ‘Saquon Barkley situation’

John Harbaugh didn’t beat around the bush when addressing the New York Giants’ struggles in the rushing game in the 2026 NFL season.

John Harbaugh has already warned Cam Skattebo about the New York Giants’ starting running back job, but he’s now doubled down on his statement. Discussing the current four-man running back room, Harbaugh issued a stern reminder. The NFL days of Saquon Barkley in New York are long gone, as are the days of Derrick Henry for Harbaugh.

Without a clear-cut No. 1 running back, at least in Harbaugh’s eyes, it’s time for the coach and players to work together and figure out a solution to the Giants’ struggles on the ground. Clearly, handing the ball off to four different running backs and hoping one of them builds momentum and rides the hot hand isn’t working for New York.

For the time being, the G-Men may still have no better option than to keep banging their heads against the wall. Better the devil you know, they say.

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“I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance. A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be,” Harbaugh said, according to transcript from the Giants. “That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have.”

Saquon Barkley of the Eagles.

Rushing offense struggles without Skattebo

Thus, for the time being, the Giants will keep pounding the rock with their collection of running backs: Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. Of the bunch, Skattebo is clearly the main ball-carrier.

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“My advice would be to any player, do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities and you’re sure to get more opportunities. Do something,” Harbaugh stated.

Clearly, the trio of Harris, Tracy Jr, and Singletary didn’t do enough with their opportunities (on the ground game) while Skattebo was kept on the sidelines in Week 6.

Skattebo could be back in RB1 role

Even though he accepted the punishment handed out by Harbaugh and the Giants, it’s plain to see that he’ll take the stick once, but he’ll want the carrot in Week 7, especially after watching the team’s rushing deficiencies from the sidelines and seeing how much he was missed by both fans and teammates.

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Even Harbaugh may have realized that Skattebo’s benching came back to bite the team, but by then, it was already too late. The harm was done, and Harbaugh chose to stay committed to the bit.

NY Giants vie to get back in win column

As costly as Skattebo’s inactive role was, the Giants were still a controversial pass-interference no call away from tying the game. They also might have tied it—or potentially defeated the New Orleans Saints in Week 6—if JJ McCarthy had seen Malik Nabers wide open in the end zone. Unfortunately for New York, the subbed-on quarterback was too busy running for his life in the pocket.

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The lesson appears to have been learned, but only time will tell. We’ll find out when the Giants take on the Houston Texans on the road. How much Skattebo and the rest of the running backs play will be very telling of how Harbaugh truly feels about the room in East Rutherford.

Key takeaways