NY Giants head into bye week with promising mindset thanks to John Harbaugh’s words

After an emotional win, the New York Giants will go into the bye week full of great vibes endorsed by John Harbaugh.

The New York Giants enter their bye week riding a wave of renewed confidence. Following head coach John Harbaugh’s fiery postgame message, he framed their pre-bye showdown as a “pivotal” matchup. The head coach also emphasized the massive difference between entering the break at 4-2-1 versus 3-3-1.

Harbaugh made it clear that surviving that test was essential for their postseason aspirations, rallying his locker room around the fight ahead. “We’re going to be in this thing until the end now,” Harbaugh declared when addressing the team’s resilient identity.

The head coach delivered an inspiring point of view that resonated across the entire roster as players dispersed for rest. By taking care of business before the bye week, New York established a winning foundation that positions them as legitimate NFC East contenders.

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The NY Giants schedule post bye week is key

Harbaugh has already placed immense emphasis on what awaits the Giants immediately after their break. The head coach labeled the upcoming stretch of two divisional games in just five days as “the two most important games of the season.” The Giants go to Philadelphia and hosts the Commanders after that.

In Harbaugh’s eyes, those two NFC East showdowns will set the trajectory and tone for the remainder of their season. Navigating that grueling five-day window successfully could firmly cement the Giants at the top of the division race.

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JJ McCarthy seems as the NY Giants QB1 the rest of the season

Following his recent elevation to the starting role, JJ McCarthy appears solidly entrenched as New York’s franchise signal-caller moving forward. Harbaugh affirmed that turning the keys over to the young quarterback provides the roster with the highest offensive ceiling and versatility.

While veteran Jameis Winston earned high praise for his early-season contributions, the coaching staff views McCarthy as the permanent direction rather than a short-term trial. With the bye week offering invaluable preparation reps, McCarthy enters November fully backed as the offensive leader.

Key takeaways

Entering the break at 4-2-1 gives the New York Giants momentum before their bye.

gives the New York Giants momentum before their bye. Two divisional games in five days face the Giants against Philadelphia and the Commanders.

face the Giants against Philadelphia and the Commanders. JJ McCarthy is solidly entrenched as QB1 for the New York Giants moving forward.