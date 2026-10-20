NY Giants, John Harbaugh’s latest moves, comments could all but confirm Jonathan Taylor trade

The New York Giants reported interest in Jonathan Taylor was never really surprising, but the latest moves could confirm there is actually fire behind the smoke.

The last few days have brought a wild sequence of events for the New York Giants. First, John Harbaugh warned Cam Skattebo about the No. 1 running back role being up for grabs. This came in the wake of Harbaugh benching Skattebo against the New Orleans Saints, a decision that backfired on the Giants in Week 6 of the NFL season.

As if that wasn’t enough drama in the running backs’ room, the Giants responded to Najee Harris’ criticism of the game plan by cutting him. And that may not be the end of it all. With the NFL trade deadline slowly but steadily approaching, rumors are running wild, and those linking New York to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor are no exception.

However, those rumors may not be so wild after all and might actually make a lot of sense. Based on the latest news coming out of East Rutherford, it’s almost as if trading for Taylor is the only logical move to make.

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“Making room for Jonathan Taylor, are we?,” Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media posed a rhetorical question on X in response to the Giants releasing Harris from the active roster during the 2026 NFL season. Rivardo wasn’t the first to bring Taylor’s name up as a potential trade target for the Giants as the two have been linked for a while now. Still, it seems the stars have finally aligned and the trade may go through.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh

Connecting the dots between Giants and Taylor

It just makes too much sense. Even before the Giants freed up room on their active roster by releasing Harris, Harbaugh had reminded Skattebo and the Giants that they don’t get to enjoy a “Saquon Barkley circumstance” or a Derrick Henry one, for that matter. But he’d love for New York to be in one. Guess what? Trading for Taylor could give the G-Men exactly that: a star running back to hand the ball off to on virtually every play.

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Judging by how well the receiving duo of Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely has been playing, one can only assume that having a true threat in the backfield could open up the field even more for them. Taylor may welcome a move to East Rutherford. For one, he was born and raised in Salem, New Jersey. As if his hometown connection to the Giants weren’t enough, he may be much better off in New York than in Indianapolis.

With the Colts sitting at 2-4 and coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Tennessee Titans (who hadn’t won since Dec. 21, 2025), it may be time for the franchise in the Crossroads of America to become sellers. In the Racing Capital of the World, the Colts are far from seeing the checkered flag and may have to wave the white flag instead. A player of Taylor’s caliber, still in his prime, may only go to waste on a team like the 2026 Colts.

Questions around Taylor’s potential trade to New York

The main hurdle is that Taylor agreed to a two-year extension before the 2026 NFL season, which locks him in Indy through 2028. If it weren’t for that, he’d be in a contract year, and the pressure would be on the Colts to figure things out: either trade him or risk losing him to free agency next spring.

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Another question surrounding the rumors is what would happen to Skattebo if the Giants traded for Taylor. Would he be sent to Indianapolis as part of the package? Or would New York prefer to keep him as a second-string power back who could provide depth, offer a change of pace, and serve as a reliable option if Taylor struggles to get going?

Coming into the season, there were reports suggesting animosity between Harbaugh and Skattebo. Both parties denied them time and again, but the recent friction may tell a different story. Skattebo accepted Harbaugh and the Giants’ punishment in Week 6, but the incident likely won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Taylor-Skattebo duo could be utopian

A backfield featuring Taylor and Skattebo would wreak havoc across the league. It would be virtually impossible for defensive coordinators to contain them, at least not without letting Nabers, Likely, and others roam free at the second level of the defense.

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However, that wouldn’t be what Skattebo signed up for in East Rutherford. He believes he can be the team’s No. 1 running back, and there’s only one way to find out just how committed Skattebo is to the team—and it’s not an easy route to take.

Potential price tag for Taylor

Moreover, the Colts may be seeking a replacement for Taylor if they trade him, and Skattebo, who has two and a half years remaining on his rookie contract, could be the perfect candidate.

As mentioned, Indianapolis has no urgency to move on from Taylor, even if the talented running back asks for a trade. The Colts could use that security as leverage to land Skattebo and more, probably a high draft pick, in return.

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Needless to say, trading for Taylor won’t come cheap for the Giants, but winning in the NFL never does. It’s clear the G-Men need to make a splash if they’re serious about competing in the 2026 NFL campaign.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants released running back Najee Harris from their active roster, fueling Jonathan Taylor trade rumors .

released running back from their active roster, . Cam Skattebo was benched by the New York Giants in Week 6

by the New York Giants in Week 6 The Indianapolis Colts hold a 2-4 record following a loss to the Titans.