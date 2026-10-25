Is JJ McCarthy playing today for NY Giants vs Houston Texans in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

The New York Giants will try to bounce back against the Houston Texans in Week 7. It's a key date for J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy will play today with the New York Giants against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Following a second-half spark in relief during Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, head coach John Harbaugh officially named the young signal-caller as Big Blue’s QB1 moving forward.

McCarthy earned the nod after rallying the offense and displaying elite poise in the pocket during last Sunday’s comeback push. Harbaugh noted that McCarthy has mastered the offensive installation and gives the 3-2-1 Giants the highest ceiling to execute their game plan down the stretch. Facing a fast Houston defense led by edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., McCarthy’s mobility, quick processing, and arm strength will be central to New York’s game plan.

With a streamlined backfield featuring Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo behind him, the coaching staff is confident in McCarthy’s ability to command the huddle and distribute the football efficiently in a tough road environment.

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Who is the Giants’ backup QB?

With McCarthy officially taking over the starting role, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston shifts into the backup QB position for the Giants. Winston, who filled in as the starter over the previous four games following Jaxson Dart’s injury, moves to QB2 on the depth chart.

Despite losing the starting spot, Winston immediately accepted his new role with veteran leadership, expressing full commitment to supporting McCarthy and keeping the unit prepared.

Will J.J. McCarthy start for Giants vs Texans?

Yes. Elevating J.J. McCarthy allows offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to expand the playbook with more RPO concepts, bootlegs, and downfield play-action passes. McCarthy’s ability to throw on the run creates vertical mismatches for receivers like Malik Nabers, giving New York a more dynamic offensive identity against Houston.

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If McCarthy protects the football and avoids costly early-down sacks, his official debut as QB1 provides the Giants with a strong blueprint to stay atop the competitive NFC East.

Key takeaways

J.J. McCarthy is playing today and making his official debut as QB1 for the NY Giants against the Houston Texans.

is playing today and making his official debut as QB1 for the NY Giants against the Houston Texans. Head coach John Harbaugh promoted McCarthy to starter based on his strong Week 6 outing and command of the offense.

Jameis Winston steps into the QB2 role, offering experienced leadership and support on the sideline.