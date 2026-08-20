Chargers vs 49ers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 20, 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in NFL Preseason Week 2. After both teams opened the preseason with plenty to evaluate, here is how to watch the matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 20, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream NFL+, Fubo

How to watch Chargers vs 49ers in the USA

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers preseason game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network. For viewers who prefer to stream the game, NFL+ and Fubo are available options.

Can I watch Chargers vs 49ers for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Chargers vs. 49ers through the 5-day free trial. The platform’s current U.S. plans show a five-day trial, although eligibility and plan availability can vary.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, but Thursday’s game carries more weight than a typical exhibition matchup. The teams held a joint practice on Tuesday, giving their projected starters an early test against each other’s schemes before facing off at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will also face the 49ers during the regular season, adding another layer to the matchup.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

For Los Angeles, Justin Herbert and the healthy starters are expected to see at least one series, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. That makes the game an important opportunity to evaluate Herbert and the first-team offense after the Chargers opened the preseason without several key starters. Harbaugh said the starters will play one series before the backups take over, although the situation could change following Tuesday’s joint practice.

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The biggest concern for the Chargers heading into Thursday is center Tyler Biadasz‘s left-leg injury. The veteran was carted off during the joint practice after a collision with 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, and the severity of the injury was not immediately known. Biadasz signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March to become Los Angeles’ starting center, so his status could have a significant impact on the offensive line.

San Francisco also has plenty to evaluate. Brock Purdy and several other starters could see action, while Christian McCaffrey‘s availability remains a key storyline after the running back dealt with muscle tightness.

The 49ers are also monitoring Mike Evans, who left Tuesday’s practice early with what Kyle Shanahan described as tightness. Meanwhile, the competition at left guard remains unsettled, giving the preseason game another opportunity for players to make their case.

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What time is the Chargers vs 49ers match?

The Chargers vs. 49ers game kicks off Thursday, August 20, at 10:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: