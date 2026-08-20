Are Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy playing today in Chargers vs 49ers in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2?

Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy are established franchise quarterbacks, so their status for the Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers game were not clear, until now.

Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy have a lot of pressure on their shoulders for the upcoming season. However, now that the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers will play in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Preseason, many are wondering if they’ll suit up for the game.

Per the Chargers’ website, Justin Herbert will start vs 49ers, confirmed by head coach Jim Harbaugh. “Starters are going to play a series then they’re going to come out. The backups will play the rest of the game,” Harbaugh said on Tuesday morning.

This will be the second straight year that Herbert makes an appearance in the preseason for the Chargers. Herbert was a 2020 rookie, but there was no preseason that year due to COVID-19. Then, he sat from 2021 to 2023, and missed the 2024 preseason with a plantar fascia injury.

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Will Brock Purdy play for 49ers vs Chargers?

After joint practice against the Chargers, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that a chunk of first stringers will play during their Week 2 preseason game. That includes quarterback Brock Purdy, who will get snaps vs. Chargers.

Purdy getting picked off by the Chargers secondary in joint practice pic.twitter.com/7Z47U0uOUQ — The Football Suite (@ThFootballSuite) August 18, 2026

Per Savanah Tujague of Yahoo! Sports, Purdy should see “anywhere from one to two series to direct the huddle and test his timing in game conditions.” While players like Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, and Christian Kirk are still sidelined, it’s expected that Deebo Samuel and other starters join Purdy in the cameo.

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Purdy and Herbert had very different joint practices

Purdy got picked and the offense was having lots of issues during the 49ers joint practice with the Chargers. From turnovers to miscommunications, it wasn’t great for the signal-caller.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert torched the 49ers defense left, right, up, and down the field. It seems like the Chargers offense was firing at all cylinders, while the 49ers attacking force was to gears behind.