49ers’ Nick Bosa reportedly shows major progress in ACL recovery during workout

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is reportedly training without a knee brace, showing significant ACL recovery progress that brings major news for the team ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 19-13 defeat against the Tennessee Titans in their first NFL preseason matchup, but the franchise received major news regarding the injury statuses of George Kittle and now Nick Bosa.

Thankfully, on Sunday, the team got a positive update regarding the star’s status moving forward. “Nick Bosa is running well on the side, with D-line and other position drills underway. No support sleeve on right ACL,” reported Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group on X.

Many concerns were raised after reports of Bosa’s knee issue emerged last week. As Inman referenced, Bosa missed the majority of last season with an ACL tear, one of many devastating injuries San Francisco 49ers suffered throughout the year, including an NFL season-ending injury to star linebacker Fred Warner.

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Bosa’s return

All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa was back on the practice field for the first time in over two weeks as he deals with tendinitis in his knee. The edge rusher was seen doing work off to the side, a sign that he is trending in the right direction.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up.

San Francisco 49ers fans can let out a sigh of relief as one of the team’s defensive stars appears to be making favorable progress. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided good news, stating that Bosa was listed as week-to-week due to the latest setback in his surgically repaired knee.

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“Pretty normal thing with ACLs,” Shanahan said earlier this month. “Gotta be smart and be week-to-week. No concerns about it being more than that.” Bosa sustained a torn ACL in Week 4 against the New York Jets, which effectively ended his 2025 campaign. He was one of many 49ers stars to suffer a season-ending injury last season.

San Francisco 49ers are less than a month away from the season opener on Sept. 10 against Los Angeles Rams in Australia, but there is still time for Bosa to be ready for the showdown. In 2025, San Francisco 49ers finished last in sacks with 20. A healthy Bosa would certainly increase that number, and San Francisco needs their defensive star if the team hopes to keep up with the rest of the NFC West.