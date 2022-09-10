The San Francisco 49ers start their quest to win another Super Bowl visiting the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in one of the greatest classic rivalries in the NFC. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. A great option to see the game in the United States is fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Chicago Bears are starting, once again, a rebuilding process. New general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus trust second year quarterback Justin Fields to take the next step after a really struggling 2021 season. The Bears, one of the historic franchises in the NFL, were a huge disappointment with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 11 years.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have finally pulled the plug making the quarterback change everyone was expecting. Trey Lance is up with the starting job and Jimmy Garoppolo goes to the bench even after taking the team to last year's NFC Championship game.

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Game Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 1 PM (ET).

Location: Soldier Field. Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

Last year, the Chicago Bears shocked the NFL Draft after trading up to grab quarterback Justin Fields with the No.11 overall pick after his impressive college career at Ohio State. The problem was that Fields had very mediocre numbers in his rookie season when he is expected to be the future of the franchise: 7 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and 73.2 of rating.

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan are ready to risk it all. After trading in 2021 three first-round picks to select Trey Lance in the NFL Draft, thousands of fans believe that former North Dakota State's star is the key to win the sixth Super Bowl for the franchise. Jimmy Garoppolo stays with the team as the backup after accepting a big pay cut.

How to watch or live stream free Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

The Chicago Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers as part of Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season. Another option in the United States to tune the broadcast is FOX.

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites by 6.5 points in the spread, although they are visitors facing the Bears at Chicago. The moneyline is -300 for the 49ers and +240 for the Bears.