Two NFC teams clash this Thursday in the beginning of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. The Chicago Bears will have a rough quest when they visit the Seattle Seahawks, so here is all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game.

The new 2022-2023 NFL season is just around the corner and the teams are preparing for the next campaign. In the first game of Week 2 of the preseason, the Chicago Bears will visit the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC clash. Here, you will find all the information you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

The Chicago Bears surprised everybody in the beginning of the 2022 preseason with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Justin Fields has been selected as QB1, Trevor Siemian has a terrific game with 7 passes completed for 89 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions, so he could put some pressure on the youngster.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, it will be an interesting year for them as it will be the first season without Russell Wilson, who is now with the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock and Geno Smith will fight for the starting quarterback role and Pete Carroll has established that he likes this competition between the two players.

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

The Chicago Bears will enter a new era where all the hopes are with a youngster quarterback: Justin Fields. In the 2021 NFL season, the ones from the NFC North did not qualify to Playoffs with a 6-11 record, but this year they are aspiring to enter postseason at least with a Wildcard spot.

Whereas the Seahawks, the 2021 season was definitively one to forget. They ended at the bottom of the NFC West with a 7-10 record, but that was not the worst. Three teams from their Division qualified as the Cardinals and the 49ers got a Wildcard ticket. They also lost Russell Wilson, so there are lots of doubts around them, but the main objective is to end as last campaign.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

This Week 2 match of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Chicago Bears vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Despite their results in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason, the odds are better for the home team. For this game, the Seattle Seahawks are the favorites with a -185, while the Chicago Bears have a +150.

BetMGM Chicago Bears +150 Seattle Seahawks -185

* Odds via BetMGM