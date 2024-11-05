In Week 9, DeAndre Hopkins struggled with some routes, prompting Patrick Mahomes to send a clear message to his new Kansas City Chiefs teammate.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently bolstered their offense by adding DeAndre Hopkins. However, the wide receiver didn’t have a very strong performance in Week 9, prompting Patrick Mahomes to send him a clear message.

A few days ago, the Chiefs announced the arrival of a top-tier player. DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Titans to Kansas City, providing the elite wide receiver they needed.

Now, Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon for the season’s second half. However, Hopkins’ start hasn’t been smooth, as he’s still adjusting to the team’s gameplan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes addresses DeAndre Hopkins’ recent struggles

Many fans wonder how the NFL let the Chiefs acquire DeAndre Hopkins. Already the top contender, the Chiefs’ odds increased with the wide receiver’s arrival.

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce makes big admission after Chiefs' win vs Bucs with strong message to Andy Reid

Hopkins has been a star wide receiver throughout his career. He’s faced many challenges, and working with Mahomes should, on paper, be an easy task.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the former Titans player has had a slow start in Kansas City. He’s still adjusting, but the Chiefs are willing to give him time.

Advertisement

In Week 9, Hopkins had a solid game against the Buccaneers, with key catches helping secure the win. However, he has struggled with some routes, but Mahomes believes more time will help him settle.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 04: DeAndre Hopkins #8 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their touchdown connection against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“I think as he figures out the whole entire offense he’ll get even better, because there’s some times he’s going places and I’m like, man, there’s a time and a place for that, but that’s what makes him great,” Mahomes said. “You give him a chance down the field, he makes a play. . . . To have a guy like that that can go up and make that catch in a crowd of defenders is a special type of player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs finish the 2024 season undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl favorites. No NFL team has achieved a three-peat, but Andy Reid’s team is looking to make history.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid clears the air on sideline moment with Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs' OT win vs Bucs

After eight games played, the Chiefs stand 8-0, the league’s only undefeated team. Looking ahead, their toughest remaining game appears to be in Week 11, when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Chiefs finish the 2024 regular season undefeated? Will the Chiefs finish the 2024 regular season undefeated? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE