Dak Prescott knows what the Cowboys need to do to beat the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are about to face their most formidable challenge of the season. They’ll host the Philadelphia Eagles fresh off a heartbreaking loss, and that could either help their momentum or make them pay for a crime they didn’t do.

We already know the Eagles have one of the stoutest defenses in the league, but the Cowboys put them against the ropes on the road just five weeks ago. The game should be a toss-up, just like most divisional matchups.

Notably, Dak Prescott has historically fared quite well against the Eagles, and he’s currently playing the best football of his career. It’s kind of ironic that he was considered to be the weakest link on the team entering the season.

Now, they’re riding a 14-game winning streak at home and want to put the cherry on top of the Sunday by beating their most hated rival. Needless to say, he’s more than up to the task, and he’s looking forward to proving himself against Philly.

Prescott Isn’t Fazed By The Pressure

“I’m a guy that loves play action, and it just creates favorable matchups,” Prescott told The Athletic. “When you have the run game going, they’ve got to play one-on-one outside, they’ve got to get in single high. From there, the way these guys are running, the way these guys are getting open, winning their one-on-ones, makes my job a whole lot easier.”

Having Prescott spread the wealth and put the ball in the air will only open more lanes for Tony Pollard and the running game. Finding that kind of offensive balance will be key against an overly aggressive defense looking to make a statement from the jump.

He Wants Lamb To Get Going

As crucial as getting Pollard going is, it’s not a secret that WR CeeDee Lamb is their best weapon. He overcame a slow start to the season and looked like the best wideout in the game at some point, and they’ll need his play-making ability to vulnerate the Eagles’ secondary:

“He’s a stud,” Prescott said. “I mean, we talked about getting him touches. He’s a big-time playmaker. He expects that out of himself, and so we obviously all expect that, and so when he’s playing at his highest level, obviously I talked about my confidence in him throwing it in triple coverage and putting it in some dangerous windows, but I know that the type of player that he is.”

Prescott has the utmost confidence in his WR1, and he believes he’s going to shine under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium in the most crucial game of the regular season:

“I have high expectations for him and the standard that we’ve created in this offense is for him to make these plays and him to be a big-time guy,” said Prescott.

The Cowboys have looked spectacular against losing teams, and their schedule has been mostly favorable thus far. Outside of the Seattle Seahawks, they haven’t beaten an actual contender. That’s why taking down the Eagles could be so crucial for team morale and the narrative around them ahead of the playoffs, not to mention the major postseason implications this game could have.