The Dallas Cowboys kept their hopes alive for reaching the Super Bowl by defeating the Seahawks 41-35 in Thursday Night Football. Dak Prescott had another amazing performance with 3 touchdowns and, with a 9-3 record, they can still get home-field advantage over the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Dak and the Cowboys continue to be questioned for not having beaten contenders. That’s about to change because their next rivals are Philadelphia, Buffalo and Miami.

Now, as a leading candidate to win the MVP award in the NFL, Prescott had a very strong message for all the doubters who keep pounding on the Dallas Cowboys.

“I have the pen. I have the paper and I am the one writing. Because I am playing as well as I am now, it doesn’t mean I am going to stop or listen to them now. I appreciate them, but I don’t care about their opinions right now anymore than I did when they were calling for my spot.”

Will Dak Prescott win the MVP award?

Dak Prescott has had a spectacular season with 3234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. Additionally, his quarterback rating is 108.3.

After his victory against the Seattle Seahawks, he is now the fourth favorite according to oddsmakers only behind Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.

“There is no difference when they are hating me and calling for me and my position. I am blessed. This year has been a reflection of that. A lot of great things have happened in my life and are going to continue to happen in my life because of my mindset and where I put the value of life.”

Dak Prescott is ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a record of 10-1 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This Sunday, Jalen Hurts will host the San Francisco 49ers before a long-awaited rematch with the Cowboys on December 10. Prescott knows that rivalry could have three episodes this season.

“We have to stay focused on running our own race and understand that we will get these guys again. This probably won’t be the last time that we get them this season. At the end of the day, it’s about continuing to strive and continuing to get better. Whether it’s here or there (Philadelphia), it really doesn’t matter. It’s two great teams and division rivals. To get to where we both want to go, we are probably going to have to see one another again.”

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The Philadelphia Eagles control their destiny toward the No. 1 seed (10-1). The San Francisco 49ers are No. 2 with a record of 8-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (8-3). Despite a record of 5-6, the Atlanta Falcons are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

Right now, the Cowboys (9-3) will have to play the wild card round as visitors against the NFC South champion. After that, their path would likely take them to face San Francisco on the road and potentially Detroit or Philadelphia also away in the NFC Championship Game.

In 2023, Dallas has a record of 6-0 at home and 3-3 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on home-field advantage.