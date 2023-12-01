The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 in the start of Week 13. Because of this, Jerry Jones maintains hope of winning the Super Bowl with spectacular performances from Dak Prescott. Now, the challenge will be to make a big impact against contenders like the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

“We were fighting for our life at the end. The single most important thing on success, if you measure it on anything, is if they’ve been through some hard times. Had some things to overcome. That makes somebody successful.”

After the victory against Seattle, the Dallas Cowboys have a record of 9-3 and will face the toughest part of their schedule against Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. It’s a defining moment to confirm if they are ready to take the next step in the NFL.

As a result, Prescott is a new candidate to win the MVP award: 3234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. Jones took notice of that and praised the work of his quarterback.

Jerry Jones answers if Dak Prescott should win MVP

After the game against the Seahawks, the inevitable question for Jerry Jones was what he thought about the chances of Dak Prescott winning the MVP award over names like Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.

“He’s getting better which is saying something when you got his experience and had the reps that he’s had in his career. He’s also had his share of downturn. Dak’s playing the best. In my mind, he’s the best he’s ever been. It feels rewarding to see a good plan come to bear. That’s what you’re seeing out there.”

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The Philadelphia Eagles control their destiny toward the No. 1 seed (10-1). The San Francisco 49ers are No. 2 with a record of 8-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (8-3). Despite a record of 5-6, the Atlanta Falcons are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

Right now, the Cowboys (9-3) will have to play the wild card round as visitors against the NFC South champion. After that, their path would likely take them to face San Francisco on the road and potentially Detroit or Philadelphia also away in the NFC Championship Game.

In 2023, Dallas has a record of 6-0 at home and 3-3 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on home-field advantage.