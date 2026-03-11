Daniel Jones updates Colts on his injury status after lucrative extension

Daniel Jones was one of the quarterbacks whose future in the league was uncertain. We say “was” because he finally renewed his contract with the Indianapolis Colts, and now the focus shifts to when he will be able to return to the field.

During Week 14 of last season, in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones suffered a severe Achilles heel injury, which brought to an end what had been a great campaign for the QB.

Over a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the former New York Giants player shared interesting details about his recovery: “My goal is to be ready to go for week one…I’m planning on being out there to start the season.”

The Indianapolis Colts aim to replicate what they achieved last season, at least the first half, which was more than satisfactory. Will Daniel Jones be the one to deliver the big impact this year?

Daniel Jones’ numbers in 2025

Before his season-ending injury, Daniel Jones was putting together a career-best campaign in Indianapolis, leading the Colts to a strong 8-2 start. In 13 games, he completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions, posting a career-high 100.2 passer rating.

He also remained a dual-threat weapon in Shane Steichen’s offense, contributing 164 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground before his Achilles tear in December.