NY Rangers set hefty asking price for Vincent Trocheck at NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers were heavily involved in trade conversations surrounding Vincent Trocheck before the NHL deadline. While the veteran ultimately remained with the team, several reports indicated that the Rangers’ front office seriously explored potential deals. However, the asking price set by general manager Chris Drury appeared to be one of the main reasons why a move never materialized.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers set a very high bar for any team interested in acquiring Trocheck. “I spoke to another team that was in on Vincent Trocheck and they told me that the Rangers were looking for a first rounder, a player off your roster and a legit prospect.”

That type of package made negotiations complicated for potential trade partners. Trocheck remains an important piece of the Rangers’ core, and the organization seemed unwilling to move him unless a significant return was offered. That’s why many Stanley Cup contenders backed out.

NY Rangers: What teams were trade suitors for Vincent Trocheck?

One of the teams that reportedly made a concrete attempt to acquire Vincent Trocheck was the Wild. According to reports, Minnesota presented an offer to the Rangers, but the proposal ultimately did not meet the expectations set by New York’s front office.

Other teams were also monitoring the situation closely. Both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins were mentioned among the clubs that had interest in Trocheck during the weeks leading up to the deadline.

Despite the level of interest across the league, the Rangers decided to hold on to the veteran. With the deadline now behind them, Trocheck remains part of the roster, though speculation about his future could continue in the offseason depending on the direction the franchise chooses to take moving forward.

