Maxx Crosby receives support from his knee surgeon after Ravens backed out from trade

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens had agreed to a trade for Maxx Crosby that ultimately fell through. According to reports, the deal was voided due to a failed physical, and the surgeon who repaired the player’s knee has now addressed the matter publicly.

The renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache intervened to support the player with a strong message. ElAttrache clarified that Crosby is actually “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from January’s meniscus surgery, pushing back against the narrative that the defender is “damaged goods” following Baltimore’s decision to void the transaction.

“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee,” ElAttrache told ESPN. “He is certainly on track in his planned program….he feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process. This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.

What will the Raiders do with Maxx Crosby?

After receiving the news that the Ravens wouldn’t trade for Maxx Crosby, the biggest question now for fans is: what will the Raiders do regarding the star pass rusher?

Advertisement

Following the news, reports emerged that several clubs remain interested in Crosby, including the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, among others. However, if the rumors regarding the pass rusher’s long-term health are true, his market value may no longer match the high price Las Vegas initially set for him.

Advertisement

see also Ravens sign Trey Hendrickson to 4-year, $112M deal: How much was Baltimore going to pay Maxx Crosby?

The Raiders had originally agreed to send Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks. Now that the Ravens have backed out, Las Vegas may be forced to lower its asking price expectations or keep Crosby on the roster for the 2026 season despite the evident tension between the player and the organization.