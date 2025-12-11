Philip Rivers is back. Despite being 44 years old and risking his potential Hall of Fame induction, the Chargers legend has decided to accept one last chance to win a Super Bowl with the Colts, stepping in as an emergency replacement after Daniel Jones’ injury.

The Indianapolis Colts need to win out to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs either as a wild card team or possibly as AFC South champions. However, they face a brutal schedule against the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, and Texans.

Despite this uphill scenario, head coach Shane Steichen is happy with Rivers’ arrival. “I’m super excited for him. His passion and his obsession for the game is unmatched. For him to come back and want to do this at 44 years old, I think is incredible. I know he’s going to give everything that he has to this organization. I called him Sunday night and said: ‘Hey, whay do you think?’ He said: ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ On Monday he said: ‘I need to get up there and throw.’ On Tuesday he said: ‘Let’s freaking go.’ We’re excited for his opportunity. He’s one of the most passionate players I’ve ever been around. I know he’s fired up to be back.”

Is Philip Rivers going to start for the Colts?

Philip Rivers could start for the Colts because Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard are injured. For that reason, Shane Steichen did not rule out that the veteran might see action this week given the urgency of the situation.

“Yeah, we’re going to go through this week of practice. See how it goes and then we’ll make a decision at the end of the week probably. So, we’re going to get him through practice.”

The Colts have lost three straight games and, with an 8-5 record, they are on the brink of elimination in the AFC. The situation is surprising because just a few weeks ago they were the best team in the conference.

Who is Colts’ starting quarterback?

Philip Rivers or Riley Leonard could be the next starting quarterback for the Colts. However, it’s important to consider that Leonard is dealing with a knee injury, which could open the door for Rivers to be the starter.

Steichen’s delivered a striking response when he was asked if Riley Leonard would be the starter if he was healthy enough to face the Seahawks in Seattle. “We’ll see how the week goes. We’ll get to the end of the week and make that decision.” So, Rivers might get a chance.