Sullivan highlights NY Rangers’ top line with praise for Zibanejad, Perreault, and Lafreniere

The New York Rangers‘ top forward unit has come to life in the blink of an eye in the 2025-26 NHL season. Obviously, Mike Sullivan is loving it, and he voiced an honest statement on why he believes Gabriel Perreault, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere are perfect for one another.

“I think [Zibanejad’s] line has been really good. Those guys (Lafreniere, Perreault, and Zibanejad) all have really good offensive instincts. They’re a little bit different in how they play, but I think in a lot of ways that is complementary,” Sullivan commented during his media availability after the Rangers’ 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Sullivan’s statement comes as no surprise. Though virtually nothing had gone the Blueshirts’ way in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, they suddenly found a perfect formula. As many of the best creations in humankind, New York may have arrived to it by accident—or at least without expecting it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lafreniere wasn’t supposed to be on top line

After enduring heavy criticism from fans throughout the season, Lafreniere has suddenly found his footing on the top unit. It wasn’t until J. T. Miller was placed on injured reserve (IR) that Sullivan paired Lafreniere with Perreault and Zibanejad. Since then, the trio has been on a tear, Perreault has thanked his NY Rangers’ linemates, and the Blueshirts looking much better because of it.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Miller could be making his return to the ice soon, but it’s starting to look like his spot on the top line may be a lost battle. Sullivan and the Rangers should know that what isn’t broken doesn’t need fixing. Now that something is finally working for them, they should cherish it rather than try to change it.

Advertisement

see also Mike Sullivan encourages NY Rangers to iron out key details going into home stretch of season

Lafreniere, Zibanejad, and Perreault’s combined points

Since being assembled on the top forward line, the “Laf-Mika-Gabe” line has caught fire. Stats tend not to tell the whole story, but when it comes to this line, the numbers may as well do it justice.

Advertisement

So far, the trio has combined for 20 points. Lafreniere (five goals and three assists) and Zibanejad (three goals and five assists) account for 8 points each, while Perreault has recorded the last four with a goal and three assists.