Considering Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor had been dealing with injuries, Davis Webb might have another comeback to the NFL with the New York Giants. Check out more about him including his age, salary, education, girlfriend and net worth.

Davis Webb has a long career fighting for a big opportunity in the NFL. Since his arrival to the league after the 2017 NFL Draft, the quarterback has been part of the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 NFL season with an impressive 4-1 record. Davis Webb sounded strongly to replace Daniel Jones in the game at London against the Packers, because the starting quarterback had been dealing with an ankle injury. The backup Tyrod Taylor was out, so Webb was really close to another shot.

Davis Webb's college and NFL careers are tremendous examples of perseverance in football and here you can find more details about him such as his age, salary, education, girlfriend and net worth.

How old is Davis Webb?

Davis Webb is 27 years old. He was born on January 22, 1995 in Prosper, Texas. During his college career, Webb was a quarterback at Texas Tech for three years (2013-2015) and then went to California for a stint in 2016. One year later, the New York Giants took him in the third round of the NFL Draft and thousands of fans believed he would be Eli Manning's heir in the Big Apple.

What is Davis Webb's education?

Davis Webb played football at Keller High School and then went to his hometown as the quarterback for Prosper High School in Texas. In this stage, Webb gained the attention of many college recruits and finally accomplished the dream of being called by the Texas Tech Red Raiders. During his period with the team, from 2013 to 2015, Webb shared locker room with future NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield.

When Mahomes became the starting quarterback, Webb asked for a transfer and went to the University of California to play for one season (2016). He's been recognized by his teammates as one of the quarterbacks with the most extraordinary level of football education and in the future he wants to be a coach.

Davis Webb contract: What is his salary?

As a third round pick of that 2017 NFL Draft, Davis Webb signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract including a $766 420 signing bonus. Now, in his second chance with the team as the third string in 2022, Webb signed a few months ago a futures contract worth $207 000 for one year. Brian Daboll, the new Giants' head coach, was crucial in the process because he worked with Webb as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

Who is Davis Webb's girlfriend?

Donnett Hickson is Daniel Webb's girlfriend and they've been dating since 2021 when the quarterback played for the Buffalo Bills. Hickson is a former Division I volleyball player and right now she is in law school.

How much is David Webb's net worth?

At the moment, Davis Webb has a net worth of $1.3 million and, as of 2022, his total career earnings were about $3.4 million.